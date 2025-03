Honolulu’s 2025 Lei Court comprises, from left, First Princess Pualeilani Kamahoahoa, Queen Ku‘ulei­aloha Llanos and Princess Xian Pomare. The court will preside over the 97th annual Lei Day Celebration festivities at Kapiolani Park.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation recently announced the Lei Court that will preside over the 97th annual Lei Day Celebration festivities and serve as “ambassadors of aloha” at a variety of public events.

Queen Ku‘uleialoha Llanos, a Waipahu native and Sacred Hearts Academy alumna, is a federal court worker and mother of four children. She is also a dancer for Halau Hula ‘O Hokulani, and her volunteer efforts include helping to organize the Young Women Prom Event, hosted by Hono­lulu City Council Member Andria Tupola and Empower Hawai‘i, that provides girls with free prom dresses and accessories.

Llanos also captured the Mrs. Hawai‘i USA title in 2021 and received the People’s Choice and Mrs. Congeniality awards during the national pageant, according to a news release.

Joining her on the 2025 Lei Court are First Princess Pualeilani Kamahoahoa and Princess Xian Pomare.

The court was selected during a festive event March 1 inside Kapolei Hale that also celebrated Native Hawaiian culture, hula, olelo Hawaii and lei-making.

The city’s 2025 Lei Day Celebration is scheduled for May 1 at Kapiolani Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include Hawaiian entertainment, cultural demonstrations, exhibits and a lei contest.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Lei Day has been observed in Hawaii since May 1, 1927, when residents began wearing lei in downtown Honolulu. The tradition grew, and thus began the tradition of “May Day is Lei Day in Hawai‘i,” the news release said. The first lei queen, Nina Bowman, was crowned in 1928 by then-Honolulu Mayor Charles Arnold.

For more information about the Lei Court selection, Lei Day Celebration and the history of Lei Day in Hawaii, visit bit.ly/HonoluluLeiDay.