Health officials recommend vaccines amidst rise in measles cases
NEW YORK TIMES / FEB. 24
A raging measles outbreak in West Texas has not abated and may have taken root in New Mexico, health officials reported last month. Nurses administer a measles, mumps, rubella and varicella virus vaccine at Seminole Hospital District in Seminole, Texas.
COURTESY KAPI‘OLANI MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gina French
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION VIA REUTERS
An illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle studded with glycoprotein tubercles.