Suspect in officer’s shooting dead, ending Hawaii island manhunt

The manhunt for Christopher Lucrisia, a 39-year-old fugitive accused of shooting a Hawaii Police Department officer midday Friday, ended Sunday afternoon when police fatally shot him after a shooting involving an officer.

The 23-year-old man, Silas Zion of Pahoa, who police said was with Lucrisia during the shooting incident that involved at least two officers, was also charged Sunday with first-degree attempted murder, firearms charges, and first-degree hindering prosecution, according to a Hawaii police statement. Zion was arrested Friday evening in Puna without incident, and his bail is set at $3,075,000.

As of Sunday evening the exact cause of Lucrisia’s death was still undetermined, Hawaii police said Sunday evening at a news conference.

Hawaii island Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz said police responded around 3 p.m. to a home invasion report on Ihope Road in Mountain View where Lucrisia had stolen keys to a vehicle.

Moszkowicz said Lucrisia hid in the stolen vehicle on the Ihope Road property, armed with a rifle and handgun, and immediately responded with gunfire to the ensuing presence of at least a dozen detectives and members of the Hawaii Police Department’s Specialized Response Team.

After police secured a perimeter around the area, Lucrisia continued to shoot at them, and one officer returned fire, Moszkowicz said. Eventually, Lucrisia stopped firing from the vehicle, Moszkowicz said. Police responded with an unmanned drone and found Lucrisia unresponsive in the back seat of the stolen vehicle.

Medics on the scene then determined Lucrisia had died, Moszkowicz said.

Despite the exchanged gunfire, Moszkowicz said the exact cause of death, including whether the gunshot was self-inflicted, is still under investigation.

“While I’m certainly grateful that no one else was injured, our primary focus was to bring Lucrisia into custody unharmed,” Moszkowicz said. ”Unfortunately, his own actions prevented that hope from becoming a reality.”

The Ihope Road property where Sunday’s events transpired is directly across the street from where Hawaii police arrested Zion and recovered the truck allegedly used in Friday’s attempted murder.

Lucrisia’s death puts an end to the three-day manhunt for the convicted felon after he allegedly shot a police officer in the head and forearm Friday during an attempted arrest in Hilo related to incidents on March 10 and Wednesday in Mountain View.

The search was enhanced by federal and state partners including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, state sheriffs and state Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers. On Saturday the Marshals Service, FBI and Hawaii CrimeStoppers posted a $21,000 reward for information leading to Lucrisia’s arrest.

Moszkowicz said Sunday that it is too soon to determine whether the reward money will be given to anyone.

Lucrisia was suspected of firing a gun into the ground in front of his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend outside her home in Mountain View early Monday morning, and then returning to the woman’s home Wednesday while she was out, and threatening a bedridden 75-year-old woman with a firearm, stealing a bag from the woman’s bed and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

According to Moszkowicz, the officers who sought to arrest Lucrisia on Friday morning on reckless-endangering and firearm charges relating to the earlier incidents in Mountain View spotted Lucrisia in a white Chevy pickup truck registered to Zion outside a bank near the Prince Kuhio Plaza shopping center shortly before 11 a.m.

But as the officers wearing equipment identifying them as police approached the truck and demanded that the vehicle’s occupants not move, Lucrisia fired a gun at least twice, striking one officer, Moszkowicz said.

A second officer fired back three times, but it was not known at the time whether those shots struck Lucrisia or the truck’s driver, according to Moszkowicz.

The injured officer, a nine-year veteran assigned to the East Hawaii Vice Unit, was initially taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, then airlifted to Oahu and transported in serious but stable condition to The Queen’s Medical Center for surgery.

Hawaii police said Sunday afternoon the officer, whose identification has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery. The nonprofit Friends of First Responders have since created an online fundraiser to support the officer’s family with short-term medical expenses.

The personnel who fired their firearms on the separate Friday and Sunday events will both be put on administrative leave as part of routine policy.

The detective who fired his firearm Friday is a 17-year department veteran assigned to the East Hawaii Vice Unit, and the officer who fired in response to Lucrisia’s gunfire Sunday is an 18-year department veteran assigned to the Hawai’i police department’s SRT.

At Sunday’s press conference, Mayor Kimo Alameda said “there was fear and pain and concern that the situation has caused us.”

“When violence erupts in our neighborhood, nobody wins,” Alameda said. “This has been a tragic and deeply unsettling event, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.”