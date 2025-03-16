Hawaii water polo wins in sudden-death OT

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Bernadette Doyle scored in sudden-death overtime as the No. 3 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 6 Long Beach State 9-8 on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Doyle’s power-play goal came at 2:35 of the OT period.

Ema Vernoux finished with three goals, and Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn each added two for the Rainbow Wahine (13-3, 3-0 Big West). Daisy Logtens made eight saves.

In the first three-minute overtime, Hawaii’s Doyle scored with 1:18 remaining, and Long Beach State’s Martina Cardona tied it at 8-8 with 1:00 on the clock.

Elisa Portillo scored three goals and Chelsea Oliver had eight saves for the Beach (11-9, 2-1).

UH softball team splits at CS Northridge

The Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader against Cal State Northridge on Saturday in Northridge, Calif.

In the second game, Kolbi Kochi and Liliana Thomas each had two-run doubles in the first inning as Hawaii beat Cal State Northridge 4-3.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Macy Brandl scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance.

In the first game, Lauryn Carranco pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Matadors beat the Rainbow Wahine 4-1. Hawaii scored in the ninth on Chloe Borges’ sacrifice fly, which scored Carys Murakami.

Hawaii moved to 16-11, 2-3 Big West, while the Matadors went to 11-13, 4-1.