Clutch hitting, steady pitching lift No. 4 Punahou past No. 2 Maryknoll

Austen Kinney homered and Kealoha Cox delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning as No. 4 Punahou stymied No. 2 Maryknoll 5-1 in an ILH softball game Saturday afternoon at Sand Island State Recreation Area.

Coach Dave Eldredge’s squad now has sole possession of first place in the ILH standings at 3-0 (9-1-1 overall). Senior Paige Brunn went the distance for the win, scattering four hits with five strikeouts and three walks against a scrappy, young Spartans lineup. She had ice wrapped on her shoulder and leg after the game.

“We were confident because last two game games, we’ve been doing really well. We kept our energy up even when we were struggling in the beginning,” Brunn said. “We kept that pace and energy, and assume that we’re going to pull through. Good job, Lexi (Hinahara). She called a good game.”

Maryknoll (6-4, 2-1 ILH) got a hearty effort from pitcher Kasi Cruz, who also went the distance, allowing five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Punahou was held under six runs for only the second time all season as Cruz mixed her fastball and riser with largely good results.

The junior struck out Li‘i Brown to end the first inning, and before Cox reached Cruz for the key two-run single, she struck out twice. Punahou’s hammers — cleanup hitter Brown, Sydney Capello and Cox — combined to hit 3-for-8 with two walks. It was a respectable job by Cruz, particularly because Cox swatted two home runs in Punahou’s 12-1 win over ‘Iolani on Wednesday.

Cox finally timed Cruz’s tough riser.

“Kasi’s really good. She was getting me a lot,” Cox said. “My third at-bat, I wanted to make sure I get on base and get my runners in.”

The Spartans’ next game isn’t until next Saturday, when they visit Punahou. The Buffanblu will play at Mid-Pacific Thursday before the rematch with Maryknoll.

“The bottom line to it all is the losses are mine and the wins are the girls’. Would you rather lose the third game of the (ILH) season or make states and reach the championship?” Maryknoll coach John Uekawa said. “I’d rather take the loss now, understand what it is to lose, and work harder to always make sure we’re on the winning track. Because we’re very young and have some inexperience, it’s my job to mold them and get them to a place where we’re playing as a team.”

Punahou’s wrecking-crew attack entered the game averaging 10.6 runs per game, but Cruz and Brunn engaged in a pitchers’ duel in the first three frames.

Kinney put an end to the scoring drought, blasting the first pitch in the top of the fourth inning high and deep, falling over the left-field fence just inside the foul pole.

“I just wanted to get on base, start out the inning off for my team. We needed a little bit of momentum,” Kinney said.

Maryknoll matched Punahou in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyla Abad led off with an opposite-field double to left. With one out, Palehua Silva was intentionally walked. Sheyzhelle Iokia came through with a hard ground ball that hit the third-base bag and caromed into left field for a single, scoring Abad from second base to tie the game.

Brunn then retired Kaiya Miller on a groundout and struck out Ciana Kamisato to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Rayni Hiraoka and Abad singled with two outs, but Brunn got Cruz on a groundout to end the threat.

Cruz was in her groove, retiring the first two Punahou batters in the top of the sixth inning. At that point, the right-hander had retired seven Buffanblu in a row. However, Brown singled to left and Capello followed with a hard ground ball off the glove of Iokia, the third baseman, inches inside the line for another single.

Cox then clubbed a first-pitch double to left center, scoring Brown and Capello to give Punahou a 3-1 lead. Cox advanced to third base on a wild pitch and Taimane Mata‘afa-Alferos walked, but Cruz struck out Brunn to end the inning.

Punahou added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth.

Sera Tokumaru drew a leadoff walk and Taryn Ho singled. After the base-runners advanced on stolen bases, Kinney singled to left, scoring Tokumaru and Ho for a 5-1 Buffanblu lead.

ILH

Saturday

Varsity I

At Sand Island Park

Punahou 5, Maryknoll 1

W—Paige Brunn (four-hitter, six strikeouts).

Leading hitters: Pun: Austen Kinney 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Kealoha Cox 2 RBIs. Mary: Kyla Abad 2-3, 2b.

Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha I-AA 10, Sacred Hearts 3

W—Sierra Ha’o (four innings, one hit, no runs, no walks, five strikouts).

Leading hitters: KS: Logan Oda-Bunag 2-4, 2 runs; Ha’o 2-2, 2b; Jaylee Penitani 2-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs. SHA: Melina Cudiamat 2b, 2 RBIs; Brazhelya Tadaki 2b.

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Kaimuki

Kaiser 21, Kaimuki 3, 5 inn.

W—Brooklyn Uegawachi.

Leading hitters: Kais: Miya Yoshioka 2-3, 2 runs; Mylah Burgess-Heely 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rylee Yamasaki 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Lia Hamamura 2-3, 2b; Paisley Kuba 2-4; Sadie Tanabe 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylin Ifuku 2 runs; Uegawachi 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Kauffman 2 runs. Kaim: Kaysen Viela 3b, 2 RBIs; Ilona Letuli HR.

OIA WEST

Saturday

At Kapolei

Mililani 13, Kapolei 9

W—Taylor Adriano.

Leading hitters: Mil: Kahiau Aina 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 3b, 2 RBIs; Ori Mailo HR, 2 runs; Emma Parker 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Aubri Nakashima 2 runs. Kap: Skyla Saito 2 RBIs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kieryn Imai 2b, 3 RBIs; Jaydaci Queypo-Alvarado 2 runs.

At Nanakuli

Campbell 21, Nanakuli 10, 5 inn.

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano.

Leading hitters: Camp: Kayla Whaley 2-2, 3 runs; A Niitani 2 runs; Sophia Angeles 2b, 3 runs; Sophia Alo 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taileen Asoau 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Dalexy Sanchez 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Breena Malama 2 runs; Kaira Sakai 2 runs; Sadie Fernandez 2 RBIs; Mya Mendoza 2-2, 3 RBIs; Jasmyn Makaena 2b. Nan: Jenna Ku 2-3; Jhanz Kaawa-Kawai 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tiare Miura 2 runs; Jaisha Barrozo 3-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Maria Felisi-Enriquez 2b.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Waialua

Waialua 15, Waipahu 2, 5 inn.

W—NA.

Leading hitters: Wail: Aika Guzman 2-2, 3 runs; Blessany Meehan 3 runs; Eliana Stultz 2 RBIs; Aylia SintosDela Cruz 2-4, 2b; Irish Crowley 2 runs; Ravyn Pactol 3 runs.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 13, Aiea 7

W—Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio.