Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 16, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Clutch hitting, steady pitching lift No. 4 Punahou past No. 2 Maryknoll

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 11:25 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Paige Brunn pitches on March 26.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Punahou’s Paige Brunn pitches on March 26.