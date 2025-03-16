Well Dunn: Kamehameha’s Player of the Year did it all for the Warriors
Coaches and media voted Nihoa Dunn to the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball All-State team, making her a landslide winner as Player of the Year. Kamehameha went 29-3 overall, including 23-0 against Hawaii opponents.
Maryknoll’s Pua Herrington went to the hoop against ‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha on Dec. 11.
Hanalani’s Ellana Klemp drives to the basket over Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Mari Casamina during the Division II state championship on Feb. 8.
‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha drives to the basket as Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn (33) defends during the state championship game on Feb. 8.
Kahuku’s Posia Wily drives against ‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha during a state quarterfinal game on Feb. 6.
Nihoa Dunn, a 6-foot-1 junior, was the cornerstone of Kamehameha’s first state-title run since 2013. Dunn averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game at the state tournament.
Kamehameha’s Pua Straight was voted Coach of the Year.
Nihoa Dunn shoots during the state title game against ‘Iolani.