Hawaii draws UNLV in first round of WBIT

The Hawaii women’s basketball team will play No. 2 seed UNLV in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament on Thursday as announced during the NCAA selection show today.

UNLV (25-7) won the Mountain West Conference regular season before losing in the conference tournament. Hawaii (22-9) suffered the same fate in the Big West Conference tournament, losing to UC San Diego in the semifinals after winning the regular season.

The game marks the fourth consecutive season Hawaii will play in a postseason game. The Rainbow Wahine made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years before playing in the first round of the WBIT last year, losing to California.

Virginia Tech was named the No. 1 overall seed in the WBIT.