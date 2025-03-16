Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 16, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Hawaii draws UNLV in first round of WBIT

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 3:34 p.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman talked to her team during a timeout against UC San Diego in the semifinals of the Big West Championships in Henderson, Nev., on Friday.

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman talked to her team during a timeout against UC San Diego in the semifinals of the Big West Championships in Henderson, Nev., on Friday.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team will play No. 2 seed UNLV in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament on Thursday as announced during the NCAA selection show today.

UNLV (25-7) won the Mountain West Conference regular season before losing in the conference tournament. Hawaii (22-9) suffered the same fate in the Big West Conference tournament, losing to UC San Diego in the semifinals after winning the regular season.

The game marks the fourth consecutive season Hawaii will play in a postseason game. The Rainbow Wahine made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years before playing in the first round of the WBIT last year, losing to California.

Virginia Tech was named the No. 1 overall seed in the WBIT.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide