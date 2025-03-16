Las Vegas Advisor: Movies studios unite for Hollywood 2.0

Early last year, Sony Pictures announced that it would build a $1.8 billion movie studio and mixed-use development in Las Vegas. A few months later, Warner Bros. Discovery made public its plans for a similar project, promising to spend up to $8.5 billion in film production. Until last week, Sony and Warner Bros. were competing for state tax incentives to launch their studios. But it’s now been reported that the two major studios have joined forces in an earnest effort to create Hollywood 2.0 in Las Vegas. Superstar actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg is expected to be associated with the project, which is now dependent on the granting of the tax incentives to launch.

Bellagio display: Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ spring display is anchored by an 18-foot-tall beehive featuring bees (of course), lots of birds and a birdhouse, an epic caterpillar, Easter eggs, a profusion of flowers and Persephone, the goddess of spring. The display will run through May 17 and is free to the public to view.

Madness contest: The Westgate SuperBook is running a March Madness basketball contest that’s similar to the contests it runs during the NFL season. The entry fee is $100 and the deadline to enter is March 19. Westgate will also deal -109 on tournament lines, meaning you have to bet only $109 to win $100, as opposed to the standard $110/$100 arrangement.

Question: Which Las Vegas locations were featured in the movie “Anora”?

Answer: Las Vegas was prominent in “Anora,” this year’s Academy Award winner for best picture. The unlikely couple at the center of the movie gets married at the Little White Chapel (head minister Diana Moran plays herself as the wedding officiant). The Fremont Street Experience is also featured, and the casino scenes were shot at the Palms.

