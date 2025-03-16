Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 16, 2025

Far from their Kalama Valley home, in Akureyri, Iceland, Rob Welsh and Lori Chong were delighted to come across Ohana Store. Selfie by Welsh.

Louise Ing and Leslie Kobayashi, both of Honolulu, took a Delicious Dublin foodie tour while in Ireland and came across what they called a “fun find” — Akaka Poke restaurant. The shop was nearby Filipino Bakery and Cafe. Photo by Atwood Chen.

