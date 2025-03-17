Brands ditch South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun over dating scandal

SEOUL >> Brands including Prada have cut ties with South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun amid controversy over his relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron who was found dead in February.

The 37-year-old actor who gained popularity in South Korea and China over his role in hit South Korean drama series “My Love from the Star” and “Queen of Tears” has been accused of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage in a YouTube expose, citing testimonies from the actress’ relatives.

Luxury fashion group Prada said it mutually decided to end its collaboration with Kim when asked in a client service chat on Monday. It did not elaborate further.

Dinto, a South Korean cosmetic brand, also announced it was ending its advertising contract with Kim.

“We have determined that there are substantial grounds rendering the fulfilment of the advertising contract unfeasible,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Goldmedalist referred to a statement given on Friday, when it denied claims that the two were in a relationship dating back to 2015 when Kim Sae-ron was a minor. She was also managed by the agency, but her contract was not renewed in 2022; the same year that she was involved in a drunk driving incident.

Goldmedalist also said Kim Soo-hyun, who has not commented directly, had been unfairly linked to Kim Sae-ron’s death.

Kim, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off.

Goldmedalist said the actress owed the company around 0.7 billion won ($483,759.50) in damages and penalties as a result of the drunk driving case.

In 2024, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of her with Kim Soo-hyun which was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that the two were a couple.

A lawyer representing the relatives of Kim Sae-ron said in a media briefing on Monday that the late actress had decided to post the photo in hopes of hearing back from Kim Soo-hyun.