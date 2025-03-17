Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 17, 2025 71° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Flood watch covers Oahu, Kauai and Niihau

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:31 a.m.

Weather

COURTESY NOAA A passing storm system threatens heavy rain over the western islands today and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

COURTESY NOAA

A passing storm system threatens heavy rain over the western islands today and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Oahu, Kauai and Niihau are under a flood watch through this afternoon as a storm system passing the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

“The potential for locally heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will persist today, especially over the western end of the state, as an upper-level disturbance produces unstable conditions,” the National Weather Service said this morning.

During the flood watch, “flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” forecasters said.

The storm system doused Windward Oahu Sunday night, putting the area under a flash flood warning for several hours. The weather service said three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water near Waikane Valley Road, Sunday night and Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions near Waikane Valley Bridge due to flooding.

The storm system is expected to pass the islands by Tuesday, with showers primarily favoring windward areas through the rest of the week. Trade winds may become disrupted once again next weekend as a front approaches the region.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide