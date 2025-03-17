Flood watch covers Oahu, Kauai and Niihau

Oahu, Kauai and Niihau are under a flood watch through this afternoon as a storm system passing the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

“The potential for locally heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will persist today, especially over the western end of the state, as an upper-level disturbance produces unstable conditions,” the National Weather Service said this morning.

During the flood watch, “flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” forecasters said.

The storm system doused Windward Oahu Sunday night, putting the area under a flash flood warning for several hours. The weather service said three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water near Waikane Valley Road, Sunday night and Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions near Waikane Valley Bridge due to flooding.

The storm system is expected to pass the islands by Tuesday, with showers primarily favoring windward areas through the rest of the week. Trade winds may become disrupted once again next weekend as a front approaches the region.