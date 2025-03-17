Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pahoa man, 23, charged as accomplice in Hilo police shooting

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 5:26 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiHawaii island

HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT Silas Zion, 23, is charged with accomplice to first-degree murder, hindering prosecution and firearms charges on Hawaii island.

A 23-year-old Pahoa man was charged with accomplice to attempted murder in the first degree in the Friday shooting of a police officer by suspect Christopher Lucrisia, Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen announced today.

Silas Zion made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court this afternoon on the accomplice to attempted murder charge along with charges of hindering prosecution and firearms offenses. His bail was maintained at $3,073,000.

The charge of accomplice to first-degree attempted murder carries a penalty of life without the possibility of parole.

Police arrested Zion Friday evening in Puna without incident.

Prosecutors are seeking to have Zion be held without bail.

His preliminary hearing and the motion to have him held without bail is set for Thursday.

Lucrisia, 39, suspected of shooting a Hawaii County police officer, died Sunday afternoon following a shootout with police in Mountain View. It ended a manhunt that began Friday afternoon.

Police said Zion was with Lucrisia during the shooting Friday in the parking lot of the Prince Kuhio Plaza fronting the First Hawaiian Bank.

