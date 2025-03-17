Letter: Bring in the sheep: UH has wild grass problem

I read with great interest the article about using sheep and goats to munch vegetation to help mitigate wildfire danger (“Bringing out the sheep, goats to keep vegetation in check,” Star-Advertiser, March 10). I was even more interested in the involvement of Mark Thorne from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

There is an area of wild and very tall grass on the UH-Manoa campus that has been ignored by the facilities manager and staff for a very long time — since before the Maui wildfires. This area is next to a student dormitory, wooden buildings housing various programs and staff offices, and abutting the former Saint Francis School property. Facilities management has been notified numerous times by the staff of the Newman Center Holy Spirit parish on the Saint Francis property, but to no avail. Perhaps the sheep and the goats could be encouraged to munch away.

Rosemary Casey

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter