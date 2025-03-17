Letter: Proposed gun law could protect next isle tragedy

Reading about the theft of a police officer’s gun in late January was scary and reminded me of the dangers posed by unsecured weapons (“Police officer’s badge, gun and radio stolen in Hawaii Kai,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24). In February, a 16-year-old allegedly shot and wounded a 31-year-old man in Lanakila (“Teenager charged with attempted murder in shooting,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). It’s unclear where he got his gun. This all brings to light a large public safety crisis: Guns not stored securely are at risk of being stolen, falling into the wrong hands and being used in crimes.

We were lucky recently; the officer’s gun was recovered, and the shooting was isolated. But luck isn’t a strategy. Hawaii lawmakers have the chance to prevent future gun violence by passing House Bill 125, requiring gun sellers to tell gun buyers about Hawaii’s secure firearm storage laws.

Lawmakers must act now to protect our keiki and communities. Passing HB 125 is a common-sense measure to prevent the next tragedy.

Jay Franzone

Kakaako

