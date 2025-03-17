Letter: Staggered bell times can aid school bus shortage

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Using coaches or small school buses provides some relief to the school system for point-to-point bus runs for students who live in remote areas (“Smaller vehicles could solve school bus shortage,” Star-Advertiser, March 13). School buses, no matter the size, can be equipped for special needs students to meet federal specifications.

Now, if you add more and more small school buses to transport regular education students, guess what? It requires more bus drivers and exacerbates the problem.

Another solution is to stagger school bell times so a bus driver would drive routes for more than one or two schools. Tiering school bell times works for the smallest and largest school systems in the country. Hawaii just doesn’t want to face the music and help solve the issue.

Not easy, but parents, principals, teachers, administrators and the union would just need to work together. The time has come to at least start the discussion.

Mark Lindstrom

Ala Moana

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter