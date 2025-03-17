Letter: Want a new holiday? Trade an old one in first

Most state holidays are celebrated by state employees and banks, not by other working people. In many cases they can take away a day of learning at school. In many cases the celebrating is hardly noticeable. In all cases they cost taxpayers.

There are proposals in our Legislature for more holidays with worthy causes, but there needs to be a limit. So we need another law that limits the number of state holidays. Any addition would have to require sharing of the day or the replacement of the old with the new.

I would suggest that one holiday to drop or combine would be Statehood Day. How long is long enough to celebrate this event? Lots of states don’t do it and some here don’t think we should be a state.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

