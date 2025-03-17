Off the news: Beware ‘Little Red Book’ tourism scam

While the Battleship Missouri spring-break offer is legit, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is warning against a tourism-attractions scam that is losing money for local businesses.

The sophisticated scheme targets Hawaii businesses via “Little Red Book” (Xiaohongshu) bookings selling heavily discounted tourist attractions and activities. The transactions seem valid since customers do receive the service or activity — but then the local businesses are bilked through fraudulent chargebacks. The HTA, now working with Hawaii Tourism China against the scam, urges that fraudulent activity be reported to the Better Business Bureau (www.bbb.org/scamtracker).