Off the news: Mighty Mo offers keiki excursion deal

It’s spring break for Hawaii’s students — but that doesn’t mean the good learning has to stop.

Now through March 30, the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor is offering a special for kamaaina and military families: one free child admission per paying adult. It’s an opportunity for a unique outing at a national historic site, where families can wander the ship’s decks — including the Surrender Deck where World War II ended — and discover the ship’s role in shaping history. For information, see ussmissouri.org/plan-your-visit/buy-tickets.