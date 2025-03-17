New canoe honors legacy of Mo‘olele, burned in the 2023 Maui wildfires
Captain Timi Gilliom, left, poses in Kalihi for a portrait with the crew of the voyaging canoe Mo‘okiha o Pi‘ilani Maui Nui. The crew, led by captain and navigator Gilliom, sailed from Maalaea Harbor to Honolulu for the Hokule‘a’s 50th-anniversary festivities. Gilliom and his crew at the Maui voyaging organization Hui o Wa‘a Kauula are ramping up construction of the Naleilehua canoe, a nearly identical vessel to the Mo‘olele that was burned in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The Naleilehua is being built with two salvaged parts of the Mo‘olele.
Naleilehua’s hulls are being constructed out of molds of Maui’s historic coastal canoe the Mo‘olele, which burned in the 2023 Lahaina fire.
The Mo‘olele is shown off Maui.