New canoe honors legacy of Mo‘olele, burned in the 2023 Maui wildfires

By Mia Anzalone

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 9 Captain Timi Gilliom, left, poses in Kalihi for a portrait with the crew of the voyaging canoe Mo‘okiha o Pi‘ilani Maui Nui. The crew, led by captain and navigator Gilliom, sailed from Maalaea Harbor to Honolulu for the Hokule‘a’s 50th-anniversary festivities. Gilliom and his crew at the Maui voyaging organization Hui o Wa‘a Kauula are ramping up construction of the Nalei­lehua canoe, a nearly identical vessel to the Mo‘olele that was burned in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The Nalei­lehua is being built with two salvaged parts of the Mo‘olele.
COURTESY HUI O WA‘A KAUULA Naleilehua’s hulls are being constructed out of molds of Maui’s historic coastal canoe the Mo‘olele, which burned in the 2023 Lahaina fire.
COURTESY HUI O WA‘A KAUULA The Mo‘olele is shown off Maui.
