Vital statistics: March 7-13

Monday, March 17, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:29 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 7-13
>> Melanie Kekahaualani Balutski and Itai Esera Sataua
>> Abel Zainc Bandala Flandez and Tessa Marie Lind
>> Dylan Yukio Barnett and Brooke Kaanelapunahele Babbitt
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Kaitlin Marie Bryant and Carlos Manuel Menendez
>> James La‘akea Calio and Kayla Ho‘olaua‘e Aiko Botelho-Torricer
>> Jacob Lane Campbell and Stacey Nicole Phillips
>> Sathiasheena Copeland and Andrei Dolenko
>> Mark Anthony Cordts and Victorianne Elaine Romberger
>> Cheryl Alexandria Crabb and Christian Gage Peterson
>> Bryant Thomas Cunningham and Ruggero Massetti
>> Patrick Gerald Dill and Christina Ann Lyons
>> Katelyn Grace Driscoll and Thomas Walter Kerkvliet
>> Kanoelani Keanumelani Eli and Eric Huu Luu
>> Ian Anthony Feltz and Samantha Marie Stackpoole
>> Audrey Marie Fraissenet and Guillaume Aurelien Fabien
>> Valente Garcia Alonso and Claudia Marcela Franco Giraldo
>> Veronica Lizeth Garcia Caballero and Luiz Eduardo De Jesus Borghi
>> Tasha Renee Harrison and Bradley Michael Powers
>> Stephanie Nicole Henriquez Rodriguez and Daniel Nathanael Lee
>> Dominic Kyungyong Jeon and Yi-Soo Choi
>> Leimomi Lehua Kealoha and Ko`owiloanahua Annette Mahoe
>> Michael Lanzone and Karen Alezzandra Parra
>> Shanetha Anjeanetta Livingston and Willie B. Betts
>> Kristian Janet Lopez and Gerardo Banuelos
>> Oskar Lux and Alina Lemaire
>> Waverley-Ann Mendoza-Walthall and Daniel Alan Jenkins
>> Taezha-Nicole Keanapuni Miguel and Ethan Kamakaokalani Kamaka
>> Rheanna Lynn Pulley and Kyle Daniel Clymore
>> David Robles Castillo and Isabelle Emma Gomez
>> Joanna Christine Sawyer and Sidnei Tarvares Gaines
>> Kayla Renee Schultz and Yanni Charles Quay Dobson
>> Alyssa Michele Smith and Kirby James Plaisance
>> Angelica Cristina Soto Pomales and Gustavo Jafet Albelo Rivera
>> Shudong Sun and Meiyu Zhong
>> Jessica Michelle Tapia and Victor Tyrone May Jr.
>> Marcos Aurelio Vargas and Cindy Syvilay
>> Bryson Malae Ventura and Tatum Ku‘uleilaniokauakea Kauka
>> Irvin Anthony Walker and Angelena Raquel Gonzales
BIRTHS
>> Riggs Joseph Armstrong
>> Thea Kailana Bozina
>> Ryle Andrei Viscarra Caraang
>> Ellie Tien Castillo
>> Luca Ezekiel Dulay
>> Keanu Jack Evans
>> George Peter Fryer
>> Kayden Makaio Kaimana Holmes-Barnard
>> Kihei Christian Hughes
>> Kawela William King
>> Kahalawaileo Parker Reiko McCabe
>> Ariya Grace McGilbra
>> Delxhydon-George Kaleohanoaka‘anapuokalani Naone-Kaawa
>> Wahea Punahele Norton
>> Maya Hisako Tamayo Otoshi
>> Jazlyn Kimiko Respicio
>> Chloe Aiko Napuamohala Santiago
>> Kalena Aiko Silva Balbin
>> Luna Autumn Zahnzinger