Longtime sportswriter Cindy Luis was a trailblazer in so many ways
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Cindy Luis, 70, became the first female sportswriter at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1981, and was the first woman to be sports editor of a daily newspaper in the state, also at the Star-Bulletin. She enjoyed a long career, mostly as a writer, retiring from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in 2020 and then covering UH volleyball for her website.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriters Ann Miller, left, and Cindy Luis posed for a photo in 2022.