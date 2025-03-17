Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Longtime sportswriter Cindy Luis was a trailblazer in so many ways

By Dave Reardon

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Cindy Luis, 70, became the first female sportswriter at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1981, and was the first woman to be sports editor of a daily newspaper in the state, also at the Star-Bulletin. She enjoyed a long career, mostly as a writer, retiring from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in 2020 and then covering UH volleyball for her website.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriters Ann Miller, left, and Cindy Luis posed for a photo in 2022.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

