Scoreboard – March 17, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

OIA: 9 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua at Kalani; Castle at Kaiser; Farrington at Kailua; Kalaheo at McKinley. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Kapolei; Leilehua vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Radford at Pearl City. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Castle; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kaimuki at Kahuku; McKinley at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Kailua at Moanalua (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.); Anuenue at Kaiser (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.).

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Annex field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH

Saturday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 11, Le Jardin 5.

Goal scorers—KS: Ava Carlson 5, La’iku Wong 3, Lailai Kaopua-Winchester, Kaya Pascual, Kalea Pascua. LeJ: Eden Waqainabete 2, Norah Dodson, Leila Chergui, Karly Dias.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Le Jardin 6, Kamehameha 5.

Goal scorers—LeJ: Pohai Meyham 2, Karley Dias 2, Emma Strawer, Melody Jones. KS: Makani Matsumoto 2, Leiohu Daniels, Leona Gormley, Alissa Painter.

TENNIS

OIA WEST

Saturday

Boys

Waipahu 5, Aiea 0

Girls

Aiea 4, Waipahu 1

BASEBALL

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Hans L’Orange Park

Roosevelt 9, Kailua 8

W—Rayden Nakayama. S—Kayden Tolentino.

Leading hitters—Roos: Luke Tuasivi 3b, 2 runs, 2 R BIs; Toby Nogawa 2 runs; Payton Kamae 2b, 2 RBIs. Kail: Zayne Hookala 2b, 3 RBIs; Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Sage Tokoro 2-3, 3 RBIs; Devon Ishigo 2 runs.