Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Mets vs. Marlins 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. Diamondbacks 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. Diamondbacks 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Brewers vs. Padres 10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Reds vs. Guardians 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: NBA

Heat at Knicks 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Nuggets at Warriors 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Spurs at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

BASKETBALL: WOMEN’S UNRIVALED BASKETBALL, FINAL

Vinyl vs. Rose 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

GOLF: THE GOLF LEAGUE, SEMIFINAL

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

HOCKEY: NHL

Kings at Wild 2 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

TUESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

MLB: REGULAR SEASON

Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. KHON 3 3

Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Phillies vs. Pirates 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. Reds 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. Reds 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Guardians vs. Rangers 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres vs. Giants 3 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Indiana State at Illinois 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

BASEBALL: ILH

Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five 3 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

Punahou vs. Saint Louis 6 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA

Nets at Celtics 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Bucks at Warriors 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Cavaliers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*

BASKETBALL: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, FIRST FOUR

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State 12:40 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

North Carolina vs. San Diego State 3:10 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

BASKETBALL: NIT, FIRST ROUND

Kent State at Saint Bonaventure 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Saint Louis at Arkansas State 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Wichita State at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

UC Riverside at Santa Clara 5 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Cal State Northridge at Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: EUROLEAGUE

Paris vs. EA7 Emporio Armani Milano 9:30 a.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*

GOLF: THE GOLF LEAGUE, SEMIFINAL

The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

HOCKEY: NHL

Utah Hockey Club at Oilers 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

TENNIS

WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

NBA: Spurs at Lakers 4:30 p.m. 990-AM

TUESDAY

TIME STATION

Men’s First Four: St. Fran. (Pa.) vs. Alabama St. 12:40 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

Men’s First Four: No. Carolina vs. San Diego St. 3:10 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM