Maui County cancels Amber Alert after missing baby, mom found safe

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

At about 11:15 a.m., Lilinoe Kaili and her baby, Ocean, were located in good health on Hawaii island, according to an update from Maui Police Department in an email.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Authorities have issued a county-wide Maile Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy after his teenage mother left their Kula residence and has not been seen since.

According to the Maui Police Department, 17-year-old Lilinoe Kaili was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday leaving her home on Pahilikoa Street in Kula with her 1-year-old son, Ocean.

A family member reported that she got into a silver Toyota 4Runner with multiple bags before departing. The vehicle’s license plate number remains unknown.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kaili was reported to be upset before leaving, following a disagreement regarding Ocean being cared for by family members. Attempts to reach her by phone have been unsuccessful.

On Tuesday at 9:49 a.m., MPD issued a Maile Amber Alert out of concern for Ocean’s safety.

Anyone with information on Lilinoe Kaili or Ocean’s whereabouts is urged to contact MPD immediately. Call MPD’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.