Moped rider, 49, dies days after Liliha hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 49-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a moped crash in Liliha earlier this month, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The crash occurred on March 7 at the intersection of Liliha Street and Holokahana Lane. Police said the man may have been traveling southbound on Liliha Street when his moped struck one or multiple vehicles. The other vehicle or vehicles involved fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information.

Emergency Medical Services transported the moped operator to an area hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office informed HPD on Monday that the man had died from his injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

This year’s traffic death toll has climbed to 17, compared to six fatalities at this time last year.

