Letter: Fed cuts akin to lopping off a foot to shed weight

I see an analogy between what the Trump administration is doing in the name of efficiency and what a person who is trying to lose weight might do. Elon Musk is cutting federal employees via mass firings, seemingly without attention to their competence or value. It seems that such a process is analogous to a person cutting off a foot to lose weight instead of reducing weight by dieting or exercise.
Sure, the federal government can save money just as a person would lose weight by cutting off a foot, but is the cost worth the benefit?
Ken Tokuno
Kaneohe
