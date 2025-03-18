Letter: Fed cuts akin to lopping off a foot to shed weight

I see an analogy between what the Trump administration is doing in the name of efficiency and what a person who is trying to lose weight might do. Elon Musk is cutting federal employees via mass firings, seemingly without attention to their competence or value. It seems that such a process is analogous to a person cutting off a foot to lose weight instead of reducing weight by dieting or exercise.

Sure, the federal government can save money just as a person would lose weight by cutting off a foot, but is the cost worth the benefit?

Ken Tokuno

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter