Letter: Removal, reposting of 442nd page disgraceful

As a former commander of the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry, U.S. Army Reserve, and born in a U.S. internment camp at Tule Lake, Calif., the action taken by the U.S. Army under the Trump administration in taking down the web page detailing the proud history of the nisei soldiers of World War II is a slap in the faces of these true American heroes.

Those responsible for this shameful action should be publicly rebuked and should apologize for this insult. The links to the stories and history of the nisei soldiers of World War II must be restored in its full form. It is an American story. Relocating the page as an entry on the Army’s news web page is not enough.

Shame on us if this is left to stand.

Walt Ozawa

Makiki

