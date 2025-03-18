Letter: Steep rise in construction lawsuits must be studied

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

An apparent rise in homeowner lawsuits over the past 10 years may reflect effort by developers to cut costs by using new products that are not fully tested. An example is the switch from copper pipes, which have been used for decades, to plastic pipes that are now breaking and causing damage.

A study should investigate the cause of these lawsuits. Were these lawsuits justified or frivolous? Were developers willing to correct use of faulty material before lawyers become involved and suits were filed?

Legislators should check on these lawsuits before taking action on House Bill 420 dealing with claims for construction defects and contractor repairs.

The cost of repair is cheaper without having to pay attorneys’ fees.

McKenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter