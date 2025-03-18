Off the news: Army’s anti-DEI website update sparks ire

Army’s anti-DEI website update sparks ire

Heated criticism erupted this month after the Army culled an “Asian Americans &Pacific Islanders Heritage” section of its website, including a history of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, legendary for its bravery and sacrifice. The removal struck a sour note in Hawaii, home to many of the prolifically decorated Japanese-American servicemen in the unit.

On Saturday, the Army posted the 442nd history on its homepage, stating the 442nd “holds an honored place in Army history, and we are pleased to republish” the material. The AAPI section, however, remains erased.