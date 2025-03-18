Off the news: Hawaii delegation split over fed budget

Hawaii delegation split over fed budget

It’s rare to see Hawaii’s delegation split on almost any congressional initiative, but it did happen in the case of the continuing resolution to keep the government funded past last Friday. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono voted for and against it, respectively.

But it doesn’t appear to be an insurmountable wall. Schatz’s statement acknowledged that the vote was “a difficult and close call,” and that “we can’t let disagreements about strategy and tactics divide us.”

That last part should get a test soon enough when the next vote, on the actual budget, comes up.