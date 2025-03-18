Editorial: Hawaiian culture faces new threat

Restoration of Hawaii’s native language and culture — and these treasures did require restoration — has been the project of nearly a century. Starting with the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the federal government has worked to provide the Native Hawaiian population roots to this land, well after the kingdom had been overthrown for a republic and then, shortly thereafter, a U.S. territory.

The first half of the 20th century was dominated by a drive for Hawaiians to assimilate in the culture and language of the U.S., with indigenous practices and speech being strongly discouraged, most specifically in the educational context.

Over the past 50 years, a Hawaiian “renaissance” began to flower at the grassroots, followed by state legislative actions aimed at promoting Hawaiian language and culture. It is a policy position that has borne fruit, with a reinvigoration of Hawaiian culture that has enriched the islands’ society, something of great value to this state that should be sustained.

Among these acts was the establishment of language immersion programs, starting at the preschool levels and advancing through full primary and secondary levels of public schooling.

Now, however, there’s concern that policy changes at the federal level could diminish these decades-long efforts. The Trump administration’s campaign to revoke federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, some officials fear, could reverse the progress made in Hawaiian language within the state Department of Education’s Ka Papahana Kaiapuni language immersion program.

Statewide, 2,452 students are enrolled in Kaiapuni programs. Although they do not receive federal funds, its leaders reasonably point to worrisome trend lines. In addition to the federal government’s recent general deemphasis on diversity efforts, they fear a March 1 executive order declaring English as the official language of the U.S. could trickle down against immersion, given that English is only introduced in Kaiapuni curriculum in the fifth grade. It must be underscored that Hawaii is unique among U.S. states in having two official languages: English and Hawaiian.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

On Capitol Hill, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus last week issued a statement calling attention to potential impacts of current federal policy on indigenous issues such as language access.

Up to this point, the federal government has its own history of redress to native educational practices. In particular, the passage of the 1990 Native American Language Act included Hawaiian language in establishing language protection and revival as federal policy. Later legislation has supported the establishment of the College of Native Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

In its waning days, the Biden administration just five months ago issued an apology to all indigenous Americans for harms caused by the past family-separation and pro-assimilation practices of Indian Boarding schools. Although these boarding schools did not directly involve Native Hawaiians, the acknowledgment was part of longstanding federal support for native populations in more recent decades.

Restraints on language programs would amount to a reversal of what’s been the enhancement of Hawaii’s sense of place, an asset to residents and visitors alike.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the state’s lead agency for its preeminent industry, uses Hawaiian in its strategic plan and supports its use in marketing done by contractors. Hawaiian is heard throughout the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and in other outreach settings.

Hawaii was once a separate nation with its own cultural identity and native tongue, and indigenous populations across the country can say the same.

This is to be celebrated. At a minimum, it shows why Hawaii must defend its host culture.