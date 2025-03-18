Hawaii veterans, VA staff speak out on federal cuts
Dozens of veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs employees and community members gathered Friday in front of the state Capitol to protest cuts by the administration of President Donald Trump. The VA has laid off more than 1,000 workers since Trump took office and has plans to lay off 80,000 this summer.
Marine Corps veteran John Morris, left, and Army veteran Teresa Parsons were among dozens of veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs employees and community members gathered in front of the state capitol on Friday (March 15, 2025) afternoon to protest the cuts by the administration of President Donald Trump. The VA has laid off more than 1,000 workers since Trump took office and has plans to lay off 80,000 this summer.
People gathered Friday in front of the state Capitol to protest the federal veteran cuts. Among them was Eli Foster, who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an infantryman. At left, Foster, right, said, “This has absolutely nothing to do with streamlining the VA. It’s an excuse that they’re using to basically go after folks that they want to go after to loosen up money so they can give a big tax cut to rich guys like Musk.”
