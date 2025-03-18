Kokua Line: Why is retroactive Social Security payment so low?

Question: In your column Sunday (808ne.ws/42aGN4R) about SSA retroactive payments, it is correct that payments were supposed to be to January 2024, but a few of us former federal workers have received retroactive payments only back to July 2024. I applied for spousal benefits that were denied to me since 2017, and an agent on the phone told me the same thing, that I would get retroactive benefits only back to July 2024. I went to the SSA Kapolei office, and the agent said they saw that annotation on my file, but she couldn’t explain why. We’re all still wondering the reason, since whatever this payment is, it’s a one-time thing.

Q: Regarding the Social Security Fairness Act, I received a retroactive payment up to September 2024. While the SSFA refers to January 2024, I was informed that my application in January 2025 for benefits could only go back six months from my approval date of February 2025. If this is correct, I suggest informing potential applicants to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Answer: In a follow-up email, the second reader confirmed that, like the first reader, he had applied for spousal benefits after passage of the SSFA, which repealed the Government Pension Offset, which generally reduced Social Security benefits for spouses, widows and widowers who receive government pensions of their own; and the Windfall Elimination Provision, which generally reduced Social Security benefits for people who receive a pension or disability benefit from an employer that did not withhold Social Security taxes.

For an eligible person already receiving benefits affected by WEP/GPO when the SSFA was signed into law in January, the repealed provisions don’t apply to payments beyond December 2023, and retroactive payments are dating back to January 2024, paid in a lump sum, according to the Social Security website. However, the rules are different for those not in the system when the law was passed. “If you never applied for retirement due to WEP or spouse’s or surviving spouse’s benefits because of GPO: You may need to file an application. The date of your application might affect when your benefits begin and your benefit amount. However, each case is different, and all other Social Security laws and policies, such as benefit reductions for claiming benefits before the full retirement age, the retirement earnings test, and others, still apply,” the website says.

Reviewing other Social Security laws and policies, we found that spouses who apply for the 50% spousal benefit past their full retirement age may be eligible for a maximum of six months’ retroactive benefits paid in a lump sum. We believe this rule affected the readers we heard from, who received smaller lump-sum payments than expected, but were not able to confirm that directly with a Social Security spokesperson Monday. We are following up for more information.

In the meantime, the second reader is correct: People eligible for increased benefits upon repeal of WEP/GPO, but who are not receiving any benefits at this time, should follow up with Social Security right away. Find more information about eligibility and how to apply at ssa.gov, by clicking on “Information about the Social Security Fairness Act (WEP/GPO).”

