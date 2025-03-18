Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 80° Today's Paper

News

U.S. releases redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case

By Lisa Richwine / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:55 p.m.

Entertainment

REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER / FEB. 16 Britain’s Prince Harry looks on during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER / FEB. 16

Britain’s Prince Harry looks on during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

LOS ANGELES >> The U.S. government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry’s 2020 visa application on Tuesday but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.

A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, had filed a Freedom of Information Act request, arguing the public had a right to know if the British royal disclosed the prior drug use that he detailed in his memoir, “Spare,” on his application.

More than 80 pages of court filings and transcripts were released on Tuesday with large sections covered in black.

Immigration officials said the Heritage Foundation had not established that the public interest outweighed the right to privacy for Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

“Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment. This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct,” wrote Jarrod Panter, an official in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

In his 2023 memoir, Harry said he had used cocaine and marijuana.

Harry and his American wife Meghan dropped their royal duties in Britain and moved to the United States in 2020.

Representatives for Harry and the Heritage Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide