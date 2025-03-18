Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha remains No. 1 in a season of parity

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The 2025 prep baseball season is shaping up to be wildly unpredictable, full of parity and lacking enough seats in the musical chairs also known as the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

While Kamehameha (16-4 overall) edged Punahou 3-0 and Pac-Five 3-1 to remain at No. 1, two teams dropped out of the Top 10 and two more entered for the first time this season.

Kamehameha gathered nine of 10 possible first-place votes after opening ILH play with the two wins. The Warriors play No. 8 ‘Iolani today, then Mid-Pacific on Thursday and Maryknoll on Saturday.

Mililani dominated last week with a 9-0 win over Waipahu and a 10-2 victory over Pearl City. The Trojans are 4-0 in the OIA West (14-5 overall) and remained at No. 2.

Maui collected one first-place vote, but Baldwin leaped over the Sabers into the No. 3 spot after sweeping King Kekaulike in a three-game series last week.

Damien (5-6, 2-0 ILH) caught voters’ attention after beating ‘Iolani 6-2 and Punahou 11-2. The Monarchs are No. 5 this week and will play Mid-Pacific today and Maryknoll on Thursday.

Pac-Five entered the poll at No. 10. The Wolfpack knocked off then-third ranked Saint Louis 7-5, then lost to Kamehameha 3-1.

While the OIA has a gameless week, ILH teams are playing two or three games in the next five days.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 17, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (16-4, 2-0 ILH) (9) 99 1

> def. Pac-Five, 3-1

2. Mililani (14-5, 4-0 OIA) 88 2

> def. Pearl City, 10-2

> next: bye

3. Baldwin (6-5-1, 3-0 MIL) 64 5

> def. King Kekaulike, 10-2

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday, Mar. 19, 3:30 p.m. (Iron)

4. Maui (8-3-1, 3-0 MIL) (1) 57 4

> def. Lahainaluna, 10-0

> next: bye

5. Damien (5-6-1, 2-0 ILH) 46 NR

> def. No. 10 Punahou, 11-2

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)

6. Saint Louis (6-3-1, 1-1 ILH) 45 3

> def. Maryknoll, 11-5

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (Goeas)

7. KS-Hawaii (9-0-1, 3-0 BIIF) 34 9

> def. Kealakehe, 10-0, 6 inn.

> next: at Hilo, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. (Wong)

8. ‘Iolani (10-5, 1-1 ILH) 32 7-t

> won at Mid-Pacific, 5-2

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)

9. Kailua (5-7-1, 3-1 OIA) 29 7-t

> lost to Roosevelt, 9-8

> next: bye

10. Pac-Five Wolfpack (5-4-1, 1-1 ILH) 23 NR

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 3-1

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)

No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 6), Punahou (No. 10).