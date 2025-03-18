Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha remains No. 1 in a season of parity

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:20 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The 2025 prep baseball season is shaping up to be wildly unpredictable, full of parity and lacking enough seats in the musical chairs also known as the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.
While Kamehameha (16-4 overall) edged Punahou 3-0 and Pac-Five 3-1 to remain at No. 1, two teams dropped out of the Top 10 and two more entered for the first time this season.
Kamehameha gathered nine of 10 possible first-place votes after opening ILH play with the two wins. The Warriors play No. 8 ‘Iolani today, then Mid-Pacific on Thursday and Maryknoll on Saturday.
Mililani dominated last week with a 9-0 win over Waipahu and a 10-2 victory over Pearl City. The Trojans are 4-0 in the OIA West (14-5 overall) and remained at No. 2.
Maui collected one first-place vote, but Baldwin leaped over the Sabers into the No. 3 spot after sweeping King Kekaulike in a three-game series last week.
Damien (5-6, 2-0 ILH) caught voters’ attention after beating ‘Iolani 6-2 and Punahou 11-2. The Monarchs are No. 5 this week and will play Mid-Pacific today and Maryknoll on Thursday.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Pac-Five entered the poll at No. 10. The Wolfpack knocked off then-third ranked Saint Louis 7-5, then lost to Kamehameha 3-1.
While the OIA has a gameless week, ILH teams are playing two or three games in the next five days.
Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10
Monday, Mar. 17, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (16-4, 2-0 ILH) (9) 99 1
> def. Pac-Five, 3-1
2. Mililani (14-5, 4-0 OIA) 88 2
> def. Pearl City, 10-2
> next: bye
3. Baldwin (6-5-1, 3-0 MIL) 64 5
> def. King Kekaulike, 10-2
> next: vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday, Mar. 19, 3:30 p.m. (Iron)
4. Maui (8-3-1, 3-0 MIL) (1) 57 4
> def. Lahainaluna, 10-0
5. Damien (5-6-1, 2-0 ILH) 46 NR
> def. No. 10 Punahou, 11-2
> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)
6. Saint Louis (6-3-1, 1-1 ILH) 45 3
> def. Maryknoll, 11-5
> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (Goeas)
7. KS-Hawaii (9-0-1, 3-0 BIIF) 34 9
> def. Kealakehe, 10-0, 6 inn.
> next: at Hilo, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. (Wong)
8. ‘Iolani (10-5, 1-1 ILH) 32 7-t
> won at Mid-Pacific, 5-2
> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)
9. Kailua (5-7-1, 3-1 OIA) 29 7-t
> lost to Roosevelt, 9-8
10. Pac-Five Wolfpack (5-4-1, 1-1 ILH) 23 NR
> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 3-1
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)
No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 6), Punahou (No. 10).
Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 13, Kaiser 12, KS-Maui 3, Waiakea 3, Mid-Pacific 2.