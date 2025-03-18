Softball Top 10: No. 1 Mililani gets a break

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

There is rest for the weary, after all.

Mililani collected all eight first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week. OIA teams are on hiatus from game play until next week.

Of 11 Mililani players with at least 20 plate appearances in nonconference and league games, eight are batting .444 or higher and eight have an on-base percentage of .500 or higher. Skyler Nakasone has a team-high .704 batting average.

Sophomore ace Hinano Bautista has been “The Natural” at the plate with 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 21 runs scored and a .591 BA.

The next game for Mililani (18-0-1, 4-0 OIA) is March 25 against Leilehua.

ILH teams are playing two to three games between today and Saturday. Punahou leaped two notches higher and flipped spots with Maryknoll after beating the Spartans 5-1 on Saturday.

Campbell remained at No. 3 after an 8-4 win over Leilehua and a 21-10 victory over Nanakuli.

Kapolei (6-6 overall, 2-2 OIA) landed in the poll at No. 9 after a 14-0 win over Nanakuli and a 14-9 loss to Mililani. The Hurricanes posted impressive wins in preseason, beating Kamehameha, Kalani and Santa Margarita (Calif.). Their losses are to Top 10 foes: Baldwin, Campbell, Kapaa (twice), Punahou and Leilehua.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 17, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (18-0-1, 4-0 OIA) (8) 80 1

> won at Kapolei, 14-9

> next: bye

2. Punahou (9-1-1, 3-0 ILH) 71 4

> def. Maryknoll, 5-1

> next: vs. No. 6 Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 4 p.m.

3. Campbell (9-2, 3-1 OIA) 61 3

> won at Nanakuli, 21-10, 5 inn.

> next: bye

4. Maryknoll (6-4, 2-1 ILH) 56 2

> lost to Punahou, 5-1

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 3:30 p.m.

5. Baldwin (10-3-2, 3-0 MIL) 39 5

> def. Maui, 8-5

> next: at Lahainaluna, Wednesday, Mar. 19, 5 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (6-6, 1-1 ILH) 34 6

> def. ‘Iolani, 10-3

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, Mar. 17, 4 p.m.

> next: at No. 2 Punahou, Tuesday, Mar. 18, 4 p.m.

7. Leilehua (8-2, 3-0 OIA) 28 7

> won at Waianae, 5-1

> next: bye

8. Kalani (8-4-2, 1-1 OIA) 16 9

> def. Roosevelt, 7-0 (forfeit)

> next: vs. Castle, Monday, Mar. 17, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

9. Kapolei (6-6, 2-2 OIA) 14 NR

> lost to Mililani, 14-9

> next: bye (spring break)

10. (tie) Kapaa (8-5-1, 2-0 KIF) 13 10

> def. Waimea, 12-6

> next: at Kauai, Wednesday, Mar. 19, 6 p.m.

10. (tie) Kaiser (7-7-1, 3-1) 13 8

> won at Kaimuki, 21-3

> next: bye