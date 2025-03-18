Scoreboard – March 18, 2025

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

TODAY
CALENDAR
BASEBALL
ILH: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.
FLAG FOOTBALL
ILH: Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.
SOFTBALL
ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.
OIA Division II: Farrington vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Annex field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.
OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
WATER POLO
ILH girls Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
ILH: 7 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.
OIA: 11:15 a.m. Barbers Point Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
OIA East: Kailua at McKinley; Kaiser vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts; Roosevelt at Castle; Moanalua vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.
OIA West: Waialua at Mililani; Kapolei vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Campbell vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kaimuki; Castle at McKinley; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kailua (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.)
OIA West boys: Pearl City at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
