Scoreboard – March 18, 2025
|TODAY
|CALENDAR
|BASEBALL
|ILH: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.
|FLAG FOOTBALL
|ILH: Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.
|SOFTBALL
|ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.
|OIA Division II: Farrington vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Annex field.
|VOLLEYBALL
|ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.
|OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
|WATER POLO
|ILH girls Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
|WEDNESDAY
|GOLF
|ILH: 7 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.
|OIA: 11:15 a.m. Barbers Point Golf Course.
|SOFTBALL
|ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.
|TENNIS
|ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
|OIA East: Kailua at McKinley; Kaiser vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts; Roosevelt at Castle; Moanalua vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.
|OIA West: Waialua at Mililani; Kapolei vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Campbell vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.
|VOLLEYBALL
|OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kaimuki; Castle at McKinley; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kailua (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.)
|OIA West boys: Pearl City at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
0 Comments
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
Please log in to comment