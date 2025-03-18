Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Television and radio – March 18, 2025

On the air
TODAY
TIME TV CH HT
MLB: Regular Season
Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. KHON 3 3
Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA
Baseball: MLB Spring Training
Phillies vs. Pirates 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels vs. Reds 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels vs. Reds 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*
Guardians vs. Rangers 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Padres vs. Giants 3 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Baseball: College
Indiana State at Illinois 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Baseball: ILH
Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five 3 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Punahou vs. Saint Louis 6 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Basketball: NBA
Nets at Celtics 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Bucks at Warriors 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Cavaliers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*
Basketball: NCAA Men’s Tournament, First Four
St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State 12:40 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126
North Carolina vs. San Diego State 3:10 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126
RADIO
TODAY
TIME STATION
Men’s First Four: St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State 12:40 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
Men’s First Four: North Carolina vs. San Diego State 3:10 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB Spring Training: Padres vs. Giants 3 p.m. 1500-AM
