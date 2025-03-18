Television and radio – March 18, 2025
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|MLB: Regular Season
|Dodgers vs. Cubs
|12:10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Dodgers vs. Cubs
|12:10 a.m.
|SSNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Baseball: MLB Spring Training
|Phillies vs. Pirates
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels vs. Reds
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels vs. Reds
|10 a.m.
|FDSW
|20/226
|81*
|Guardians vs. Rangers
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Padres vs. Giants
|3 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Baseball: College
|Indiana State at Illinois
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248
|79*
|Baseball: ILH
|Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five
|3 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Punahou vs. Saint Louis
|6 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Basketball: NBA
|Nets at Celtics
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Bucks at Warriors
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Cavaliers at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|FCSNSC
|31/228
|82*
|Basketball: NCAA Men’s Tournament, First Four
|St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State
|12:40 p.m.
|TRUTV
|NA/550
|126
|North Carolina vs. San Diego State
|3:10 p.m.
|TRUTV
|NA/550
|126
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Men’s First Four: St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State
|12:40 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|Men’s First Four: North Carolina vs. San Diego State
|3:10 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB Spring Training: Padres vs. Giants
|3 p.m.
|1500-AM
