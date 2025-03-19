1 person dead, another critically hurt in Manoa house fire

One person died and another was critically injured in a fire at a Manoa Road home early this morning, authorities said.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 4:25 a.m. 911 call for a building fire on the 3700 block of Manoa Road. Ten HFD units with 38 firefighters responded with the first unit arriving at 4:34 a.m. to find a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the fire while also working to protect neighboring houses “and make conditions tenable for an interior search” of the burning home, HFD said.

One person from a neighboring home was transferred to Emergency Medical Services for treatment at 4:52 a.m.

Inside the burning home, firefighters found an elderly couple, one of whom was taken to EMS for medical care and a second person who died from their injuries, HFD said.

EMS said paramedics treated a woman, possibly in her 70s, who suffered cardiac arrest during the house fire. “EMS was able to get a pulse back and the patient was then transported to a local ER in critical condition,” officials said.

Another woman, 90, was treated for minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, HFD said.

No information on the victim who died was immediately available.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 5:02 a.m. and extinguished at 5:29 a.m.

The department is investigating the fire’s origin and cause as well as damage estimates, HFD said.