Tourist who stabbed girlfriend in 2022 sentenced to 20 years

By Mia Anzalone

Today Last updated 8:10 p.m.

The California man who stabbed his girlfriend at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort in 2022 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Richard Lopez, 67, was visiting Hawaii island with his 64-year-old girlfriend of 17 years when he stabbed her multiple times with a steak knife, officials said.

Lopez appeared in Kona Circuit Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 20 years for attempted manslaughter, according to a statement from the Hawaii County prosecuting attorney office.

The court ordered Lopez serve a mandatory minimum of six years and eight months, according to the statement.

Lopez appeared in Kona Circuit Court last December where he pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree attempted murder.

“The court accepted his submission that he was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance at the time of the incident,” the statement said.

Lopez remained in custody for the duration of his criminal proceedings. His bail was set at $1 million, the statement said.

