Letter: Cindy Luis’ high-flying support for the little guy

For about 20 weeks each year, Kyle Sakamoto and all the good folks at the Star-Advertiser sports scoreboard publish the Top 5 pigeon racing winners. These important results to pigeon racing enthusiasts and the community in general didn’t happen in a vacuum. Cindy Luis was our sports journalist hero. About eight years ago, she wrote a feature article about this lesser-known sport and gave the go-ahead to print these weekly results during race season.

The recent superb articles about Cindy’s life by Dave Reardon and Jerry Campany also note Cindy cared deeply for the little guy. We believe our hero Cindy Luis is now “flying high” with our “thoroughbreds of the sky.”

Mahalo always, Cindy, from all your Hawaii pigeon flyers.

Doug Bennett

Manoa

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might've been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

