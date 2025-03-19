Letter: Parents, schools must work to prevent bullying

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was appalled when I heard about a group of teenage boys who attacked another teenage boy at Pearlridge mall. There are many things to blame when it comes to situations like this.

I believe that everything that happens in our community starts at home. Parents need to get involved in their children’s lives — teach them right from wrong and how to respect others. It is important for parents to set boundaries for their children and give consequences when needed.

Another area that we need to improve on is our school system. Children get slaps on the wrist when they bully others at school. I recommend that schools suspend or penalize children who are constant bullies.

Bullying needs to be stopped both at home and school. This will take the entire community’s help.

Alan Kim

Kaneohe

