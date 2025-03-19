Letter: Part of ossified Dem old guard, Schatz must go

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz thought it was a good idea to give Israel the means to drop a reported 100,000 tons of bombs on high-density population areas in Gaza, with the U.N. estimating war casualties of more than 13,000 children dead and some 25,000 injured. Now he thinks it’s a good idea to appease President Donald Trump by voting with Republicans in favor of the continuing budget resolution. We all know how appeasing Trump works out.

Me, I think it would be a good idea if someone were to “primary” Schatz. He may be relatively young in age, but he rolls with the fossilized old guard Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

It may be a forlorn hope since incumbents almost always win reelection in Hawaii, but Democrats as a party will never survive unless we vote these people out of office.

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter