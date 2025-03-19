Letter: Schatz proved a leader with tough decision

I reluctantly agree with U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz for supporting the advancement of the Republican budget bill he clearly disagrees with strongly. The alternative to shut down the government in order to make a show of opposing the Republicans would have had widespread, deeply felt, negative impacts on millions of people throughout our state and the entire country. The bottom line is Democrats do not have the votes to stop the Republicans, so Schatz put his ego and emotions aside to make the logical decision to retreat in order to fight again another day.

To shut down the government would have also given the current executive leadership the additional state of emergency pretense they seek to close down even more of the federal government and take away even more of our civil liberties.

What Schatz did is not popular, but sometimes that’s what real, mature leadership looks like.

John Kale Cheever

Waialae

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter