Off the news: Get immunized amid measles outbreaks

Get immunized amid measles outbreaks

A still-theoretical measles outbreak here is getting perilously close to becoming reality — but there’s time for prevention.

News of growing outbreaks in Gaines County, Texas, and in New Mexico should prompt people in Hawaii to get immunized against the highly contagious disease. Travel-related exposure is a particular risk; so are dropping vaccination rates, which have gotten alarmingly low (below 75%) in some areas, including schools on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island. Health experts say a vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed for community protection against a measles outbreak.