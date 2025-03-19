A classic, ‘Eggs’-citing breakfast dish

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
By Jocelyn Lansangan
One of my go-to breakfast/brunch orders is eggs Benedict. These businesses know exactly how to prepare this “egg”-cellent dish.
Longhi’s Ko Olina
Located in Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club, Longhi’s is renowned for its world-famous eggs Benedict, which boast two poached eggs topped with a housemade hollandaise sauce on Longhi’s freshly baked French baguette. The classic eggs Benedict ($23) comes with a choice of thick-sliced ham or Applewood smoked bacon; the Florentine Benedict ($22) features sauteed spinach and grilled tomatoes; and the smoked salmon Benedict ($28) boasts capers, tomatoes and diced red onion. Patrons can also order the Maine lobster Benedict ($36) or crab cake Benedict ($31).
Longhi’s Ko Olina
Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club
92-161 Waipahe Place, Kapolei
808-671-8887
longhis.com
Big City Diner
Big City Diner serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Find brunch specialties — complemented with a choice of white or brown rice, hash browns or paniolo potatoes — like the Big City Diner three-egg breakfast ($17.99), which boasts three fresh local eggs with a choice of meat; pork chop and eggs ($17.99); and pan-seared salmon and eggs ($17.99). The biz also has Benedicts on its breakfast menu (served until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays) that come with a choice of white or brown rice, white or wheat toast, or tater tots or paniolo potatoes. Options include the classic with Canadian bacon ($17.99), salmon and fresh spinach ($19.99), bacon and kimchi ($18.99), and fire-roasted portobello mushroom and fresh avocado ($20.99).
Big City Diner
Multiple locations
bigcitydinerhawaii.com
Smith & Kings
Smiths & Kings is known for its delicious brunch menu served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can indulge in dishes like its French toast creme brulee ($18), chicken and waffles ($16) or its many delicious Benny dishes that come with a side of either breakfast potatoes, grits, soup, fries, salad or poutine (additional $3). The lobster cake Benedict ($25) is a crowd fave but patrons can also choose other options like BLT, ham, bacon jam or pork belly.
Smiths & Kings
69 N. King St., Honolulu
808-744-5772
thesmithandkings.com
Koko Head Cafe
Chefs Lee Anne Wong and Kevin Hanney first opened Koko Head Cafe in 2014. The biz specializes in locally sourced, innovative brunch fare. The nationally acclaimed restaurant is often seen with a line out the front door. Signature items include its cornflake French toast ($25) with cornflake-crushed sweetbread, billionaire’s bacon, Frosted Flakes gelato and a creamy black pepper maple syrup. Its breakfast bibimbap ($23) features carrots, bean sprouts, ong choy, kimchi, bacon, Portuguese sausage, ham, soy-mirin shiitake mushrooms, a sunny side up egg, gochujang and crispy garlic rice. The biz also has specials on weekends, like its eggs Benedict, so be sure to check its website to stay up -to-date.
Koko Head Cafe
1120 12th Ave. Ste.100, Honolulu
808-732-8920
kokoheadcafe.com