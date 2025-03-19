Better latte than never

Chances are if you see me, there will be a coffee in my hand. Here are some of my favorite places I’ve been to recently:

‘Brew’-tiful beverages

Family-owned business Island Brew Coffeehouse (multiple locations) offers unique lattes and freshly made food. The biz serves 100% Hawaii coffees locally grown and roasted weekly in collaboration with Rusty’s Hawaii. Some of its signatu re drinks include white chocolate mocha ($6.75), biscotti latte ($6.75) and Hawaiian honey latte ($7.25). Each features beautiful latte art when ordered hot. Be sure to check its seasonal drink menu, which has featured flavors like pumpkin spice, candy cane and red velvet mocha.

Visit islandbrewcoffeehouse.com.

You ‘mocha’ me crazy

Honolulu Coffee Co.’s (multiple locations) mission is to create exceptional Hawaiian coffee while promoting sustainability and supporting the communities it serves. Choose from all sorts of coffees, including traditional espresso drinks like its macchiato ($5.45), cappuccino ($6.05) or espresso ($4.50); lattes and mochas (prices vary); or in this exceptionally hot weather, one of Honolulu Coffee Co.’s Kona frosts ($9.75). The latter is made with cold brew concentrate and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. Flavors include original frost, Hawaiian frost (coconut and macadamia nut syrups) and mocha frost.

Visit honolulucoffee.com.

Sending you a ‘latte’ love

Alii Coffee Co. (multiple locations) specializes in light-roasted coffees — which are roasted at its original location in downtown Honolulu — delicious breakfast items and freshly made sandwiches. Signature lattes include The Queen ($6.75 small, $7.25 large), which boasts Alii Coffee Co. espresso blend, hazelnut, steamed milk and toasted coconut; The Prince ($6.75 small, $7.25 large) featuring espresso, salted caramel, steamed milk and Hawaiian Black Sea salt; and the taro ube ($6.75 small, $7.25 large).

The biz also carries mango matcha lattes ($7.25) with a mango puree blended with matcha and milk.

Visit aliicoffee.com.