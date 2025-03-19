Dining with a twist

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

They say don’t judge a book by its cover, and the same applies here. Don’t judge a restaurant by its name before you try its food!

These eateries might have different foods to offer, but they all have one thing in common: a unique name.

Purvé Donut Stop

Excuse me, what did you just call me?!

With a variety of made-to-order doughnuts just as unique as its name, Purvé Donut Stop (4210 Waialae Ave.) has been serving up these quirky treats since 2018.

With the same colors as the shop’s logo, Unicorn Butt Sneeze is a lemon-glazed doughnut topped with Fruity Pebbles. Try the You’re Killing Me Smalls, which is a s’mores lover’s dream featuring the campfire snack’s staple ingredients of chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallow. (There are other less PG-rated names, which we won’t mention here.)

Visit purvehawaii.com.

The Dotted Line

Located in AC Hotel Honolulu, The Dotted Line (1111 Bishop St.) offers a European-style breakfast, daylong modern global cuisine for lunch, pau hana and dinner.

Some breakfast options include avocado toast or an island breakfast. The latter features two eggs any style, multigrain toast, and crispy potatoes or rice. On its all-day menu, try the lemongrass chicken tacos or butter-poached lobster roll. Check out its pau hana and dinner offerings as well.

Enjoy live music from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Visit dottedlinehawaii.com.

Arvo

As its website states, “A good ARVO begins with a good morning.”

Inspired by the Australian slang for “afternoon,” ARVO (SALT at Our Kakaako and Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club) serves breakfast and brunch options to start a morning off right. Toast options at its Kakaako location include loaded avocado, Nutella and matcha chia, among others. Besides coffee, ARVO serves a strawberry guava mint tea and chamomile mint iced shaker.

Visit arvocafe.com.

SumSum

Discover “sum” delicious Mediterranean sweets from SumSum (2113 Kalakaua Ave.). The biz specializes in halva (sesame seed specialty delights), baklava (flaky pastries filled with nuts and soaked in honey), tahini and more.

Halva comes in flavors like pistachio, toasted coconut, salty caramel, Turkish coffee and more. Baklava also comes in a variety of flavors that are a balance of crispy filo (thin unleavened pastry dough), honey and nutty fillings.

Pair these sweets with a high-quality coffee or fruit-infused tea.

Visit sumsum.shop.

The Velvet Monkey

Escape under the light of vintage lamps and antique decor at The Velvet Monkey (377 Keahole St. Ste. D03), a speakeasy hidden inside The Lounge in Island Sound Studios.

This biz’s name was inspired by the playful monkey motif running through the decor of this cozy, intimate space.

Enjoy live music while sharing a charcuterie board or spicy poke nachos and sipping curated cocktails on Saturday and — starting in May — Friday nights.

Learn more at theloungeatislandsound.com/thevelvetmonkey.

YogurStory

YogurStory (745 Keeaumoku St.) is a brunch spot known for its purple ube pancakes.

These feature Okinawan sweet potato flapjacks with ube coconut sauce. For a more savory option, try the biz’s kalua pig or prime rib loco moco, both served with two eggs any style, rice and gravy.

Follow its Instagram (@yogurstory).

Mud Hen Water

Mud Hen Water (3452 Waialae Ave.) draws inspiration for its name from its location on Waialae Avenue. In Hawaiian, wai means water while alae means mudhen, according to general manager Payton Calderon.

For brunch, try its corned beef and kalo hash with scrambled eggs. For dinner, share Hawaiian Rose Veal Meatballs seasoned with preserved lemon and soft herbs, or pohole (fern salad) featuring okra, yamaimo, sweet onion, nori and shiso. Top it off with the kiawe bean brownie, a gluten-free dessert that comes with black sesame gelato and house-made macadamia toffee brittle.

Visit mudhenwater.com.

Broke Da Mouth Grindz

When the food is so good, the biz’s name speaks for itself.

According to its website, Broke Da Mouth Grindz (Kapolei and Kailua-Kona) is “home of da garlic furikake chicken.”

Try one of its cheeseburgers and pair it with Twisty Fries to dip in teriyaki aioli sauce. For a little bit of everything, there is the Mento Bento, which includes that famous garlic furikake chicken, braised beef short-ribs, Spam, egg, rice and a choice of a side.

Visit brokedamouthgrindz.com.