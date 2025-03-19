Keep cool, savor on

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Irresistible Ice opened in March 2021 in South Carolina as London & Zizi’s Irresistible Ice — named after owner Paris Jones’ children.

Now on Oahu, it continues to specialize in one thing — Italian ice.

“This frozen dessert is a staple on the East Coast, just as shave ice is in Hawaii,” Jones says.

Italian ice is a smooth, creamy, sweet and blended treat that instantly melts in the mouth. Irresistible Ice’s offerings are free of dairy, gluten, fat, cholesterol, soy, peanut and ­— in some cases — sugar.

“Italian ice reminds you almost of a sorbet or sherbet but Italian ice is its own entity,” Jones says. “It’s exactly what one needs on a hot day. And, being that Hawaii doesn’t necessarily get winters, Italian ice can be enjoyed year-round.”

The biz offers 38 flavors of Italian ice. Its top three flavors are Blue Hawaiian (pineapple, blueberry and coconut), Cotton Candy, and Atomic Blast (sweet cherry and sour blueberry). Plus, there are also mystery flavors like Mermaid and Cosmic Ice.

The truck offers one size, the Sweet Scoop ($10), which includes two flavors of choice. Additional scoops are $2 each.

Sweet Scoops can be topped with candy ($1.50 each) like rainbow sour belts, Swedish Fish, Skittles and mini M&M’s, or with sprinkles, li hing powder and mini marshmallows (75 cents each). It can also be topped with any of the biz’s five flavors of popping boba and condensed milk options ($1.50 each).

While the biz mostly does pop-ups, it delivers to customers within five to 10 minutes of its home base.

“We’re a small family business that’s trying to make a staple and leave a mark here in Hawaii,” Jones says. “If you ever see our colorful and sparkly Sweet Van around town, don’t hesitate to stop by and get a free sample.

“We enjoy meeting new people and we thoroughly enjoy seeing our customers’ reactions who’ve never tried or even heard of Italian ice before. It’s like they’ve traveled out of this world with just the first bite and it’s something we want all of Oahu and eventually all the islands of Hawaii to experience.”

Irresistible Ice

4035 Ironwood Loop, Honolulu

808-840-7108

Instagram: @irresistibleice_hawaii

How to order: In-person, text, Facebook, Instagram

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit card, Venmo, Apple Pay