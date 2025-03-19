Keep fresh herbs on hand for meals

Buy a bunch of parsley along with basil or chives to keep on hand in your refrigerator. The herbs will keep for a week if properly stored. Produce departments often use misters, but greens don’t keep well once wet. When you get home, spin the herbs in salad spinner if they’re wet, wrap them in a paper towel and then bag them.

Pasta With Fresh Herbs, Lemon and Peas

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, tarragon, mint and chives

• Zest of 1 lemon, finely chopped

• 1 garlic clove, finely minced

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt to taste

• 3/4 pound pasta, any type

• 1 cup frozen peas, thawed

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan or pecorino

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a large bowl or pasta bowl, combine the herbs, lemon zest, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.

When the water comes to a boil, salt generously and add the pasta. A few minutes before the pasta is done, add the peas to the water. When the pasta is just about al dente, remove a half cup of the cooking water and add to the bowl with the herbs. Drain the pasta and peas, toss with the herb mixture and the cheese, and serve.

Tip: The herbs can be chopped several hours ahead, but don’t combine the ingredients until you’ve put the water on for the pasta.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company